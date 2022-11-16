Gerald Matthew Burns, Sr., was born December 14, 1966, in Whittier, Calif., son of Mitchell Burns and Jannette Romine. He passed away the evening of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, near Woodland, Idaho.
Jerry spent many happy years of his boyhood living with his maternal grandparents in California and near Kingman, Ariz., helping in his grandfather’s workshop, and playing in the citrus groves. He often mentioned the influence of his grandfather, who had been a traveling evangelist and an inventor of many types of machinery. Jerry disclosed recently that while a boy he had the desire to be a missionary. While that dream never came to pass, he inherited his grandfather’s mechanical aptitude and ability to work hard.
He lived most of his adult life in Florida and in California, although he spent about a year in the Las Vegas, Nev., area working his father’s antique store. In 2007 he moved to Idaho, residing on Battle Ridge and in the Woodland area.
In recent years Jerry faced serious health challenges that weakened him physically, but neither quashed his ambitions nor dampened his enthusiasm for life. Jerry had a hearty sense of humor, was an energetic storyteller, and loved dogs. He also enjoyed carpentry, designing new inventions and labor-saving devices, was an avid mechanic, and loved repairing anything—often joking that J-B Weld stood for “Jerry Burns Weld.”
He is survived by his son, Gerald Matthew Burns, Jr. (daughter Aubree) of Moscow, Idaho; daughters: Amanda Beth Holliday (daughter Charlotte) of Tampa, Flo., and Andrea Lynnette Burns of Woodland; brother Phil Sadler of Los Angeles, Calif.; stepfather, Marty Dotson of Woodland; father-in-law, Jim Woolbright; mother-in-law, Janis Woolbright; brother-in-law, James Woolbright; ex-wife, Betsy Woolbright-Birch, all of Woodland.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mitchell Burns and Jannette Romine Dotson; and by his grandparents Phillip and Norma Rehard.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Woodland Friends Church, Woodland, with a potluck dinner following.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.