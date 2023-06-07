Geraldine (McCall) Wilson, passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 89.
Geraldine was born on June 10, 1933, to parents Gerald and Clara McCall in Palouse, Wash. The family then moved to the Weippe and Pierce, Idaho area where she attended elementary school. In 1946, they moved to Kooskia, Idaho where she finished her education. While a young lady, she worked babysitting jobs and worked as an usher at the Kooskia theater (now known as the Western Bar), and at the age of 16, she worked for Sally’s Restaurant (now known as The Laundromat).
In the spring of 1951, she met the love of her life, Ronald Wilson. They were married on July 16, 1951. She always said she met Ron, they went to the prom, got married and Ron pushed her down the street in a wheelbarrow with a bent wheel as an act of chivalry. Their first home, for a short time, was at Stedman Apts. in Kooskia. They then purchased a ranch on Big Cedar Creek where they raised seven children: Acey, Ronnita, Shirley, Jerry, Stewart, Roseann, Steven, and a nephew she finished raising, Little Rolly.
Geraldine, along with the seven children, worked on the ranch taking care of cattle, sheep, dairy cows, chickens, and a very large garden to help provide for the family’s needs, while Ron worked at many different logging jobs. Geraldine and Ron would enjoy getting away for just a few hours sometimes and grab some deli chicken and go watch the high water along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater. “Date night,” she said. Anyone who knew Geraldine knew she loved an opportunity to hop in a car or pickup truck and go somewhere. In her later years, Ron nicknamed her a “Rubber Tramp” because he said she couldn’t wait to wear the tires off the car. In 1996, Geraldine and Ron were invited to go on a trip to Alaska. Ron wouldn’t go, but Geraldine said, “I’m going,” and off she went, taking her first airplane ride north to Alaska, alongside her granddaughter. Raising seven kids kept her early years very busy and her later years were filled with the joy of having and bragging about the achievements of 18 grandkids and 43 and a half great-grandkids.
Due to health reasons, Ron and Geraldine moved in with Dave and Roseann, where they were loved and cared for until the end. Geraldine could never miss Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. No matter what anyone else was watching, the TV had to get switched to these shows at 7 p.m. every weekday, although it seemed like she slept through them more than watched them.
Geraldine is survived in death by siblings, Glen McCall and Emily (McCall) Ralston; seven children: Acey Wilson, Ronnita Haukedahl (Don), Shirley O’Connor (Tim), Jerry Wilson (Jackie), Stewart Wilson (Susie), Roseann Graham (David) and Steven Wilson (Juanita); 18 grandkids and 43 1/2 great-grandkids.
Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wilson; parents, Gerald and Clara McCall; siblings: Jack McCall, Mary Miller, Mick McCall, Doris Kirkland, Ray McCall; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth O’Connor and Shawnta Pankey.
We would like all the friends and family to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the Life Center, between Kamiah and Kooskia, followed by a potluck lunch and gathering at Kooskia Park. Please bring chairs for the gathering in the park. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
