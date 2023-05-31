It is with great sadness that we announce that Glenn Chandler, a beloved member of the community, passed away on May 21, 2023.
Glenn was born in Ellensburg, Wash. on June 6, 1939, to Ralph and Myrtle Chandler. He joined siblings: Mary, Ed, Ross, Jean and John. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho. And when he was 4 years old, the family moved to the Slate Creek property where Glenn would live for the next 80 years. Glenn grew up on their cattle ranch, attending school in Slate Creek, Cow Creek and Riggins, Idaho, graduating from Riggins High School in 1957, after having made lifelong friends.
He was drafted into the Army in June 1962 and sent to Ft. Ord, California. Later he completed the Airborne Course at Ft. Benning, Ga. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. While there, he jumped from an airplane and severely injured his ankle which bothered him a lot in his later years. He was a helicopter mechanic which he really enjoyed, and he grew to love helicopters. He was discharged in 1963 due to an injury. (Carolyn sent Glenn and son, Don, on a helicopter flight out of Riggins in 2022 before he was so sick that he couldn’t go. He loved sharing that with his son.)
After leaving the service, Glenn worked for a short time in Montana as a log truck driver before returning to Idaho for good. He married Shirley Groscnickle in 1969, and they had two children, Travis and Ivy Lynn. They later divorced.
In 1975, Glenn and Carolyn both joined a Social Introduction Service (think pre-online dating method of meeting someone) and were introduced to one another. It was love at first sight, and they married in May of 1976. Upon marrying Carolyn, Glenn added four more kids to the family: Kelli, Debbie, Don and Cathy; three teenagers and an almost 11-year-old. They enriched his life and he theirs.
Glenn & Carolyn built a life together working on the cattle ranch. Though a cowboy at heart, it was a hard way to make a living and Glenn began his own construction business in 1989. He successfully built roads and bridges, remodeled houses, crafted cabinets, and even made furniture. He was a Master Craftsman and people would come to him for his help in planning their projects and making them come true. “There’s always a way to do something.” Not a man to sit still for long, he kept busy and was always working on something. He loved to work and was known for his generosity. His neighbors and friends all knew they could count on him for help, both physically and for information with their own projects. If he had something and you needed it, you knew he would lend it without question, whether it was as small as a specific screw or as big as a backhoe. He shared everything he had because that’s who he was.
When not working, Glenn loved the outdoors and spent time camping and hunting. He and Carolyn took many trips from Alaska to Arizona and the Oregon Coast to Missouri to meet a granddaughter or the wedding of a grandson in Iowa or Colorado and places in between. A lot of their favorite photographs are of the two of them enjoying their travels in scenic places.
Above all, Glenn loved his family.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Chandler; his six children/stepchildren: Travis Chandler, Ivy Lynn Hunt (Darren), Kelli Powell (Jed), Debbie Wicks (Bill), Don Moore (Dale), Cathy Pearson (Jay), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glenn will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. He left a large hole in our hearts that can never be filled.
It was a privilege and a blessing to care for him in the family home for the past 13 months with the help of Syringa Hospital & Clinics Hospice program.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, Idaho, followed by a fellowship gathering at the Grangeville Seventh-day Adventist Church. A private burial will be at the White Bird Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
