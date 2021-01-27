Gloria Kay Mortenson, 82, entered into her eternal home with Jesus, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 14, 2021. Gloria was born in Estherville, Iowa to James and Virginia Simpson. She grew up in Estherville where her father served as sheriff. She attended Estherville High School, and Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.
Gloria met the love of her life, Marv Mortenson, and they were married for 49 years, just three weeks shy of 50 years together. She was a follower of Christ ever growing in the study of His word, a loving wife, devoted mother, and dear friend to many.
Gloria had a passion for painting, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and was perhaps best known for her beautiful placemats. She loved plants of all kinds, and to say she had a green thumb would be an understatement. Most recently Gloria was delighted in her succulent plant collection. Above all, Gloria loved purple. Her greatest joy was intimate connection with her beloved family and friends. She relished in time spent at the ocean, especially with her toes in the sand; it gave her great peace.
Gloria is survived by her three children, Michele Benedict (Michael), Jayma Melroy (David), Christin Mortenson (Kandee); her seven grandchildren, Kevin Melroy (Erica), Hanna and James Melroy, Lindsay Stratton, Auburn, Caleb, and Karlyn Mortenson; along with her beloved pets, Swannie and Jetti Mae.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Mortenson on May 22, 2009; her father, James; mother, Virginia; brother, Robert; and sister, Joan.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in memory of Gloria’s passion for quilting to Piecemakers, an international cancer quilting ministry, that she was honored to serve in. Please make donations to: Piecemakers – Central Christian Church. Please write in the memo: In memory of Gloria Mortenson. Mail to: Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson NV 89011. Gloria’s family would appreciate reading any sentiments that you may wish to share by visiting her obituary at www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/Gloria-Kay-Mortenson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.