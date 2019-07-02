Gregory D. Higgins, 74, Orofino, Idaho, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, after having a cardiac arrest while vacationing in McCall with family. He was born December 11, 1944, to Frank and Edna Higgins of Winona. He attended elementary school at Big Butte School House in Winona, then graduated from Kamiah High School in 1963. He attended LCSC and University of Idaho and then started farming with his father in the Winona area in 1967.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Snyder, in 1966 in Kamiah. Together they continued to farm until his retirement in 2006, at which time he became a certified crop adjuster. He enjoyed the work and the interactions with other farmers in several states. It was no secret who Greg was or what he loved. His life was a mirror reflection of that. He loved living in Idaho, being a farmer, working with his cows, being a son, a brother, a husband, a dad, and Pop-Pop to his eleven grandchildren. His days unfolded just as he wanted: under the blue skies, surrounded by a family who loved him dearly, a wife who took care of him and spoiled him with good cooking, and planted in a community of wheat fields and loving friends wherever he went. The world has lost a precious soul.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, of Orofino; two sons: Bryan Higgins of Winona (Becky), Brad Higgins of Cottonwood (Cindy); two daughters: Kati Haeder of Moscow (Tom) and Lenne Bonner of Orofino (Bo); a brother, Doug Higgins of Clarkston (Charlotte). He has 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna Higgins, and his sister, Janice Higgins. To our beloved husband, father and grandpa….you will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8th at the Nezperce Christian Church. A celebration of life reception will follow at Nezperce American Legion Hall. Memorials may be made in Greg’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice. Remembrances may be left for the family on Greg’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian, Idaho.
