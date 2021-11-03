Gregory Philip Crane, age 55, passed away on Oct. 7, 2021, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, due to complications from COVID.
Greg was born Feb. 17, 1966, to Ralph and Vivian Crane in Grangeville, Idaho. He was the youngest of seven children and was raised on his family’s 10-acre property south of Grangeville known as Nurses Grove. He attended Grangeville High School and graduated in 1985.
He pursued his childhood dream of becoming a pilot and attended Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash, graduating in 1988 with an associate degree in aviation. After graduation, he was hired by the college as a Junior Flight Instructor. Upon completion of that contract, Greg served in the United States Army until being medically discharged in 1991.
Greg then stepped into the aviation industry flying for the United States Postal Service, US Forest Service, backcountry flying in Idaho, charter flights and student instruction. At the age of 27, having given up on finding his soul mate and the idea of getting married, God intervened and blessed him with meeting Kellie Wallace from Lewiston, Idaho, and the two were married in 1994.
In 1996 Greg accepted a designated flight examiner position for the Federal Aviation Administration in Spokane, Wash, and this became a part-time position when he returned to Big Bend Community College in 1998 as an Assistant Chief Flight Instructor. Greg and Kellie made their home in Moses Lake, Wash, and were blessed with the births of their three daughters. Greg continued working at Big Bend Community College for 16 years until 2014. Opportunity knocked to advance his career and he accepted a position as Director of Training for Ravn Alaska regional airline in Anchorage, Alaska. Unexpectedly, in 2017, Greg was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required lifesaving surgery in Seattle followed by rehabilitation in California. In a blink of an eye his career in aviation ended. Greg was extremely blessed to have had a career that he loved and the opportunity to pour his passion for aviation into the next generation of commercial pilots.
Although the majority of his life was spent in the air, Greg was equally grounded in his passion for family and the great outdoors. He enjoyed deer and elk hunting, reloading, fishing, training his Weimaraner dogs for duck and pheasant hunting, and searching to strike it rich panning for gold. Greg and Kellie raised their three daughters to love outdoor adventures and created many memories from their time spent together. Family time of camping, road trips, card games, chess and Seahawks football were always favorite pastimes throughout their 27 years of marriage.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; sister, Sharon and niece, Aimee. He is survived by his wife, Kellie, and three daughters: Kateland, Madison and Jensen, in Palmer, Alaska; brother, Mike (Cheri) Crane; sisters: Linda (John) Oebel, Connie Crane, all of Clarkston, Wash; Teresa Paluso of Lewiston, Idaho and Brenda (Mitch) Rauch of Grangeville, Idaho; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, at Real Life Church in Palmer, Alaska, as well as a hometown service at Gateway Church in Lewiston on Nov. 13, 2021. Greg will return to Grangeville, for his final resting place, as his heart truly never left Idaho.
