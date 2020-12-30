Grover Elwin Weber, better known as Bucky, died of natural causes and went to be with his Lord on Dec. 11, 2020 at the age of 96. Bucky and his wife, Carol, longtime residents of New Meadows, Idaho, (Pinehurst) had recently moved to Boise, Idaho for the winter. They were blessed to spend all their married days together except the last two weeks of Bucky’s life when he was in the hospital.
Bucky was born March 7, 1924, in Hop Bottom, Pa. to Lewis E. Weber and Leona Fike Weber. He was the sixth child of seven sisters and one brother, all preceding him in death.
On Oct. 19, 1947, he married Carol Anne Wadlin in New Jersey.
Bucky was raised on a farm and worked for his father when he was young. He attended country schools through eighth grade.
As a young man he had his own trucking company in New Jersey. After moving to Idaho, he worked on a farm bucking potatoes, as a salesman, delivery man, milkman, and then owned and ran his own business in Caldwell, Idaho aptly called “Bucky’s”, selling and repairing bikes, mowers and chain saws. This business expanded into three locations and operated for more than 40 years. He loved his work, and the camaraderie with those he did business with, and all who came into his shops. Bucky loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.
For 36 years Bucky was an active member of the Little Salmon River Bible Church in Pollock, Idaho. When living in Caldwell, Bucky was also an active member of Caldwell First Baptist Church for more than 20 years. Bucky loved his Lord and was dedicated and willing to serve in many capacities in both churches over the years.
Bucky is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carol Weber; his children, Erick (Margo), Timothy (Kristy), Darla, Matthew (Kelle), Lori and Lisa (Bruce).
Bucky had 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first two children, Ardith Louise in 1958, and Garry William in 1951.
A memorial service for Bucky will be held July 2021 at Little Salmon River Bible Church in Pollock, Idaho.
Memorial donations can be made to:
Boise Rescue Mission (online at boiserm.org)
BOISE RESCUE MISSION PO Box 1494, Boise ID 83701)
Samaritan’s Purse (online at samaritanspurse.org)
Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607)
