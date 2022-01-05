On 12-7-2021, Dr. Guy Bennett Wilson sailed into the great beyond. He was 67 years young.
Guy was the second of four children born to Jay Bennett Wilson and Mary Lee Wilson of Richmond, Calif.
Guy loved activity in every sense of the word. His favorite outdoor recreations included: sailing, canoeing, skiing (water and snow), camping, bicycling, skin diving, and shooting his pistol. He also participated in many sports including: track and field, gymnastics, pole vaulting (he set a record in high school!), baseball, racquetball and judo. Indoors, he was a skilled strategist, enduring hours of tense family competition with games like Backgammon, Cribbage, and Risk, and even was known to do a little zerging in Starcraft.
After graduating from De Anza High School, Guy worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. Guy married Pam and immediately adopted her 3-year-old son, Darrell, as his own. Three years later, Ryan was born. Guy was a single dad for most of the boys’ youth. He worked at various sales jobs while attending community colleges to get the pre-req credits to enroll in chiropractic school. He achieved his dream and graduated with a Doctorate from Cleveland Chiropractic of Los Angeles in 1994, graduating at the top of his class. Guy moved to Grangeville, Idaho, to help his mother, Lee, with her chiropractic office. A severe car accident damaged his shoulder and he was not able to continue practicing. His interest in health led him to a career in the health food industry. He manufactured one of the first all-in- one liquid vitamin and mineral supplements. Eventually he bought the local health food store in Kamiah, Idaho, which he ran with his wife, Andra. Guy had an active mind. He loved learning and teaching. Guy especially loved giving talks on nutrition and other health-related topics.
Things Guy would say: “I want to make the world a better place”, “Say what you mean, mean what you say”, “I only allow loving and caring people in my life”, “Talk to you all of a sudden, if not sooner”.
Guy was preceded in death by both of his parents. Guy is survived by his wife, Andra Wilson; his sons and spouses, Darrell (Samantha) Parrish, Ryan (Melissa) Wilson; and his two grandsons: James Wilson and Vincent Cecala, as well his 10 stepchildren (and spouses); and 14 other grandchildren. Guy is also survived by his siblings: Stephen (Bea) Wilson, Vaughn (Becky) Wilson and Valerie Mcgill.
A memorial will be held Feb. 19 in the Kamiah/Kooskia area.
