Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Harold Bruegeman peacefully passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home in Cottonwood, Idaho.
Harold was born Feb. 13, 1941, at the Bruegeman family home outside of Cottonwood where he grew up. He was born to Fred and Bernadine (Wassmuth) Bruegeman. He was the fourth of six children. He attended school at the St. Gertrude’s Academy.
Harold married the love of his life, Doris Simpson, on May 7, 1966.
Harold worked many different jobs, from the family farm, lumber mills, driving gas truck and even owned his own mechanic shop.
Harold enjoyed getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, including camping, fishing and ATV riding. He went to the annual hunting camp for 30 years and had many successful hunts. In his later years he still was happy to join in on the fun as the camp mascot. Harold was always willing to help out friends and family in a time of need.
Harold is survived by his children: Tracy (Paul) Gilmore of Grangeville, Idaho; Jesse (Mikki) Bruegeman of Cottonwood. Their beloved Papa Howie has six grandchildren: Amber, Robert (Alicia), Bryan, Tyler (Madeline) Gilmore and Kyle and Dylon Bruegeman. Great-grandkids: Mason, Oliver, Maverick and Harper Gilmore. Siblings: Phil (Norma), Cliff (Connie) and Bernie Bruegeman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Bruegeman; parents, Fred and Bernadine Bruegeman; sister, Delores Berg (Lyle); brother, Lawrence Bruegeman and sister-n-law, Sam Bruegeman; nephews, Alan Berg and Donald Bruegeman.
A graveside service will be held at the Cottonwood Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Saturday Nov. 20, 2021. A dinner will follow at the Keuterville Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
