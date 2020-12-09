Hattie Jane Barton, 94, of Lewiston, Idaho, formerly of Riggins, Idaho, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. She was born June 14, 1926, to Bill and Margaret Roakey in Winona, Idaho.
Hattie, or Tiny, as she was called by family, married George R. Alkire on June 14, 1946. They had three sons: Mike, Stan and Terry Alkire. They were married 28 years until George’s passing on Aug. 22, 1974.
Tiny married Ace Barton in February of 1975. They resided in Riggins for many years until Ace’s death in 2013.
Tiny’s health forced her to move to Lewiston, Idaho, into Royal Plaza Assisted Living Center and later into Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation where she passed away.
Because of COVID-19, a family only graveside service was held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riggins Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.