Hazel N. Clay, 95, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in Caldwell, Idaho.
She was born on the family ranch in Grangeville, Idaho, on April 27, 1927. Born to Charles and Goldie (Trough) Gill, she was the fifth of five children, with four older brothers – Marvin, Hank, Bill and Charles, who all have preceded her in death.
After graduating from high school, she attended business college in Walla Walla, Wash., and returned to Grangeville to work in a bank, where she met her husband, Larry Clay. They lived on various Circle C ranches between Grangeville and New Meadows, Idaho, until retirement when they settled in New Meadows to enjoy their lives. Larry preceded Hazel in passing. Hazel moved to Boise, Idaho, and then Caldwell to live out the rest of her life.
She is survived by her son, Rick Clay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Meadows Valley Cemetery, New Meadows.
Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com. Arrangements are in the care of McCall Funeral Home.
