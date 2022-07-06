Helen McLean, 98, went peacefully to be with the Lord on June 30, 2022.
She was born April 27, 1924, in Hancock, Minn., to Charles and Minnie Altman. She moved with her family to Grangeville, Idaho in 1932. She lived in Idaho for the rest of her life, most of it in Idaho County, with the exception of the war years. When Helen lived in Mountain Home and in Boise, she worked as a waitress and telephone operator.
She married Leslie McLean on Oct. 2, 1946. They purchased a ranch in Clearwater, Idaho where they raised their children, Don, Rick and Sheila. After their family was raised, they moved to Grangeville in 1974.
Helen was active in churches at Clearwater and Grangeville. She enjoyed gardening and even planted her garden this spring at 98 years of age. She liked to cook and enjoyed having family and friends over for meals. She enjoyed board and card games, especially pinochle, as well as embroidery and simple quilting.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie, in 1984; four sisters, Marie Altman, Martha Foley, Sophie Wetmore, Ella Poxleitner; two brothers, Albert and Louie Altman; and son-in-law, Don Duckworth. She is survived by one sister, Norma Tackett; her children, Don (Carol) McLean, Rick (Diane) McLean, Sheila Duckworth; six grandchildren, Taunya (Vince) Bos, Jeremy (Jessi) McLean, Melissa (Marty Toner) McLean, Derick (Annmarie) Duckworth, Ryan (Madison) Duckworth, Melanie Duckworth; five great-grandchildren, Dustin McLean (Kelsey), Aaliyah and Gavin Bos, Gracelyn and Eliana McLean, Rowan and Camdon Duckworth, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be Friday, July 8, at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville 2-4:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 9, the graveside service will be at 10 a.m. at Clearwater Cemetery followed by a memorial service at Grangeville Nazarene Church at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made to the Grangeville Nazarene Church or ALACCA Bible Camp at Harpster, Idaho.
