Helen Moore Webster went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2021. She loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart and lived to serve Him. She was the daughter of Charlie and Addie Lou Moore, born April 27, 1942 near Belk, Ala.
In 1960, she married the love of her life, William Penn Webster III. In 1975, they moved to Grangeville, Idaho and were members of Mountain Shadows Baptist Church. She was currently a member of Belk Free Will Baptist Church of Belk.
Pallbearers: Richard Drapo; William Drapo; Jim Weathers; Zachary Weathers; Gilbert Eaves.
Honorary Pallbearers: William Webster II; Keith Brown.
Helen is survived by children: Rev. William Webster, (Angie) Boise, Idaho; and Sandra Drapo, Kennedy, Ala. grandsons: Richard Drapo II (Sheena)(Noah, Raylyn, Micah, Eli, Harley and Aiden); William Drapo, (Brittanie)(Benjamin, Charlee and Addalee), and William Webster II; granddaughters: Helena Helweg (Joshua), Ratha Drapo (JoSiah and Ramyah); sister, Faye Weathers.
Preceding her in death: husband, Bill Webster; parents; sister, Mae Price; brother, Frank Moore.
