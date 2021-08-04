Helen “Rowena” (Rowan) Adams passed from this world July 13, 2021. She suffered a fatal heart attack. She was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Powersville, Miss, to Raymond A. and Reva M. Klinginsmith Rowan. Rowena was born at her grandparents’ home, Jessie and Harley Klinginsmith, and she was named after her aunt, Helen Klinginsmith, her mother’s sister, who was the next girl in line from Reva. Although formally Helen, she always went by Rowena. She was the second child of Raymond and Reva’s; her brother, Philip A. Rowan, was born five years prior.
Rowena was an animal lover from a young age and appreciated life on the family farm where she could help in raising the sheep and cattle. She enjoyed tending to the orphan lambs and helping them thrive. She became a skilled young horsewoman and never lost her love for riding. While growing up, she was always interested in running farm equipment and according to her brother Phil, she was naturally mechanically inclined. She worked alongside her dad and Phil during crop harvest.
Her first “big girl” job at age nine, was running the horsepowered hay lift used to stack hay. She was quite good at it and was hired by the neighbors to do the same work for them, which made her proud to have her own spending money. As a teenager she often worked with her mother, assisting with her mom’s wallpaper business. She also worked at the Putnam County Farmers Co-Op Market in Powersville throughout high school. Additionally, Rowena was musically talented and often sang for the congregation at the Powersville Methodist Church, accompanied by her mother on the piano.
Rowena attended grade school in Powersville and graduated from Unionville, Mo. High School. In the spring of 1955, Rowena took a road trip to Idaho with her parents to attend the wedding of her brother, Phil Rowan to Ellen Roberts in Midvale, Idaho. That adventure turned out to be the start of her new life. At Phil’s wedding she met Glenn Harold Adams (deceased May 31, 2017) who was working as an accomplished cowboy on the Upper Soulen Ranch, near Midvale. Her midwest charm worked its magic on Glenn. They were married Sept. 20, 1958.
Rowena and Glenn moved to Harpster, Idaho in the early 60’s and put down roots. They built their family home overlooking the South Fork of the Clearwater River where they lived until their deaths. In 1965, their son, Brett entered their lives and in 1970, Anjeleigh was added to the family. Glenn’s niece, Kim Webster, came to live with the Adams’ in 1972 to attend high school at Clearwater Valley in Kooskia, Idaho and quickly became and remained part of the family. Rowena’s love for her children and al; children was legendary in the Harpster community. As time went by there were few things that brought her as much joy as being called “Mom” by people who appreciated her motherly advice and welcoming personality. Not only did Rowena love children and she knew no strangers, she absolutely adored animals. Her pets were not limited to cats and dogs, but horses, chickens and even cows. They all enjoyed her kindness. She named one of her favorite cows “Sweet Tart” after all the candy she had fed it.
Hard work was not something that Rowena shied away from. While Glenn was out earning a living as a logging truck driver, she would fire up the old Farmall tractor to cut and bale hay. She had been good at putting up the hay since age nine.
For a good number of years when her kids were young, evenings were often filled with square dancing. In between do-si-dos Rowena was always engaged in lively conversations. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She taught a 4-H knitting class and made fancy clothes for her children and nieces. She made a lot of dresses. She was an active Harpster Community member and engaged in the local church activities, Pollyanna Club, Ladies Bunco group and the Historical Harpster Schoolhouse Organization. For a time, she worked at Irwin Drug in Grangeville, Idaho and in later years enjoyed flagging for road construction, which offered her lots of opportunities for conversation, as cars waited for her to turn the sign. Again, she knew no strangers.
Rowena is survived by her son, Brett A. Adams; daughter, Anjeleigh M. Adams Trefz (Larry Trefz); granddaughter, Mindiray Lamb; grandson, Tristan TTrefz; niece/foster daughter, Kim Webster Walker (Steve Walker, deceased); Kim Walker’s kids: Brigette Axtel (RJ Axtel), Christina Walker, Jasun Walker (Ashley Walker); brother, Phil Rowan; aunt, Fern Klinginsmith Valentine (whom she shared an especially close niece/aunt relationship); Glenn’s sisters: Minnie Ledington, Mary Shaw, Betty Bean, Merline Fowler and Ruth Cavasos (George Cavasos).
A graveside service will be held at the Harpster cemetery at 2 p.m. Aug. 21, 2021. The main service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center (Historic School House) 115 Newsome St. Harpster. Donations can be made in Rowena’s name to the Historic School House at the service or mailed to Harpster Historical Schoolhouse, c/o N. Charley, 111 Harpster Drive, Harpster ID 83552.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.