Henrietta Seyer, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Grangeville, Idaho, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Henrietta was born June 7, 1930, in Fulton, N.Y. to Arthur Charles Laws and Gladys Viola (Davis) Laws. She was the 8th child of a blended family of 12 brothers and sisters.
She was raised in Fulton, and graduated from Fulton High School in 1948. She was working as a waitress when she met Henrik Carl Seyer at a square dance. They were married in Fulton on Dec. 3, 1949.
Their son, David Carl, was born in 1950 at Fulton. Approximately two years later, they decided to move out west. They moved around the west following work in mining, road construction and dam building. Daughter Cynthia Louise was born in 1957 at Kellogg, Idaho. Son Blaine Henry was born in 1959 at Grangeville, Idaho.
Tired of moving the family from road job to road job, and the children having to be put in and out of different schools, they settled in Grangeville, in 1963. They bought a bare lot and built their home. Mom and Dad lived on the property the rest of their lives. Henry passed in 2001. Mom continued to live there for 20 more years.
She worked at the Shamrock Café in Grangeville. Henry and Henrietta ran the Seyer Cycle & Mower Shop for many years, repairing and selling bicycles and lawn mowers well into their retirement years. During these years Mom was also a nurse’s aide and housekeeper at Syringa General Hospital. She loved to sew and knit and was involved in a local knitting machine group. She loved growing flowers in her flower gardens and was also an avid bowler with a group of local ladies.
In retirement she and Henry traveled the North and Midwest and one trip to New York in their mini motor home. She made many trips with Henry and the children to the Gospel Lakes area on fishing trips.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an excellent caregiver for Henry during his illness.
She is survived by her sister, Viola Lula (Howard) Nichols of Ohio; brothers, Albert Charles Laws of Oklahoma, and Maurice Arthur Laws of New York; her three children: son, David (Donna) Seyer, daughter, Cynthia Seyer and (best friend Bob Zee), son, Blaine Seyer; seven grandchildren: Carla (Doug) Cardinel, Adam Seyer and (best friend Melissa Miller), Melanie (Benoit) Jubelin, Lacey (Corey) Miller, Brandon Seyer, Jessica Bush, Justin Bush and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carl Seyer; siblings: Edward Joel Laws, Elizabeth L (Laws) Wolfe, Laura Emily (Howard) Falanga, Viola M (Laws) Julian, Georgianna (Howard) Sliva, Herbert James Laws, Barbara Jackline (Laws) Thomas, stillborn sister; and a great-grandson, Parker James Miller.
A viewing was held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Funeral service was held Friday, April 30, 2021, at Blackmer Funeral Home with burial following at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Syringa Hospice Program in honor of Henrietta.
