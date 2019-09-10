Howard Ray Jordan, 84, White Bird

Howard Ray Jordan, 84, of White Bird, Idaho died, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Grangeville, Idaho. Howard was born in Lenapah, Okla, on Sept. 14, 1934 to Wesley and Hazel Jordan. He was raised with brothers, Marion and Larry, and a sister, Dorothy.
In February 1955, he married Yvonne Harmon and raised two daughters. He lived most of his life in Lenapah until his retirement in 1987, and then moved to Idaho. In Oklahoma, he was referred to by his nickname “Bug”. He was the Superintendent for the Municipal Garage in Bartlesville, Okla, raised cattle, farmed and grew a beautiful garden as a pasttime.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and when he moved to Idaho, he took up the love for trapshooting.
Howard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne at the home; daughter, Shelia (Paul) Davenport of Grangeville, Idaho and daughter, Marlene Allen of Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Tom Davenport, Chase Allen, Kama Allen and Cord Allen of Oklahoma, and several great-grandchildren.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Hazel, and brother, Larry.
Per his request there will be no services. A memorial service will be at a later date at the Grangeville Gun Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
