On October 7, 2021, Howard Lyman passed away in his Grangeville home with his wife, Joni, at his side. Howard was a wonderful husband and father who was proud of his two strong, independent children, Jason and Kimberly. He had an endless love of family that grew with each additional grandchild that blessed his life. Howard was a man with a great sense of humor, great strength of character, and a man of God. He valued the friendships he made throughout his 66 years on this earth.
In the fall of 1955, when Howard was 6 months old, his parents, Edward and Maribel Lyman, relocated their family from Northampton, Mass, to Southern California. Eventually they settled on the Mojave Desert in the small town of Inyokern, Calif. Howard met Joni, his wife of 45 years, when they attended Inyokern grade school together.
After getting his degree in Range Management from Humboldt University in 1977, Howard started his career with the Forest Service in the small town of Unity, Ore. Howard selected future places to move his family based on the mountain ranges in the area, even if this sometimes meant remote ranger stations. He enjoyed sharing the Tetons near West Yellowstone, White Mountains of Arizona, and the Eagle Cap Mountains of Wallowa County, Oregon with his family.
Most of Howard’s career kept him riding horseback on the trails of the mountains and canyons he loved to explore. In 2001, Howard and Joni relocated to Grangeville, Idaho, where Howard traded cowboy boots for sandals. As the Noxious Weed Coordinator for the Frank Church Wilderness, he loved floating the rivers. Howard was eager to share the river experience with anyone he could encourage onto his raft.
Howard loved playing cards and games with family and friends. April Fool’s Day was always a day of fun caution as Howard and the kids dreamed up mischief tricks for each other. He enjoyed archery elk season and, with his dog, chasing chukars up and down the canyon walls. He always had a to-do-list that kept him busy at home and was happy with a hammer in his hand. He enjoyed participating in community projects with the local men’s group. He appreciated the love and support from the Grangeville Nazarene Church members. Howard often expressed his awe and gratitude that his God gave him such a fulfilling life. We rejoice knowing Howard is now in God’s presence.
Howard is survived by his loving wife, Joni; his two amazing children, Jason Lyman and Kimberly Hernandez and their spouses, Courtney and Anthony; his four grandchildren: Jonah, Corinn, Milo, and Emily; his sisters: Linda Glass, Cheri Stensaas, and Laura Smith, and their spouses, David, Bryan, and Greg; his mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Perrine Hunsinger and Debbie Hunsinger.
No service is planned at this time. Donations in Howard’s name may be made to the Nazarene Cornerstone Christian School for the construction of their new school building. If Howard were able, he would be there swinging a hammer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.