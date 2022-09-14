Ina Faye Reedus passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord, on Aug. 29, 2022. Faye and her husband, Chuck Reedus, were residents of Riggins, Idaho for the past 22 years. She died among family and friends at home.
Ina Faye Baker was born in Progue, Okla., on Feb. 14, 1934, Valentine’s Day. She was the youngest of nine children, having five older brothers and three older sisters, all of whom have passed on before her. Faye moved to California in 1948 with her mother and next older sister. In time, she met and married George Beuder of Shafter, Calif. They were married on Dec. 23, 1950, and lived in Shafter for 42 years. Faye graduated from Shafter High School in June of 1951. She worked as a grocery clerk/meat wrapper and then as a bank teller for many years. Faye gave birth to her only child, Michael George Beuder, on June 30, 1952. George passed away in April of 1992. Three years later, Faye married Charles “Chuck” Reedus on July 4, 1995. Chuck was a longtime friend of both Faye and George. In 1997, they moved to Winchester, Idaho, and in 1999 they moved to 832 Seven Devils Road in Riggins and remained there for twenty years. Faye made many good friends up on the mountains, and her ashes were spread in a secluded, small valley on their property on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family and close friends attended.
Ina Faye Beuder Reedus is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Chuck Reedus, 85; her son, Michael and his wife, Deborah, both 70; her grandson, Erik Beuder, 48, and his son, Michael Beuder Adams, 21; her granddaughter, Ellen, 46, and her husband, Brian Brace, 46, and their children: Brielle, 9, and Jarnett, 8; and her granddaughter, Emily, 43, and her husband, Jim Lowenstein, 46, and their children: Eliana, 5, and Bethany, 2. Her family and friends will miss her greatly, but she would want them to also know that she is resting in peace with Jesus and waiting there for the rest of us.
