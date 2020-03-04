Ines Haley Rose silently and peacefully passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Boise, Idaho surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ines was born in Dunbar, Wis. On April 7, 1937. The family moved to Cottonwood, Idaho in 1952. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1955. She met and married the love of her life, Ed Rose, in 1959. Together they raised their family for the next 40 years in Grangeville, Idaho.
She often spoke of her adventures from when she worked in Yellowstone National Park, tree planting and at Rickman’s Rockery. She also worked until her retirement at Idaho County Court House. She had a great love for life and enjoyed sharing stories with her family and friends.
Ines loved to celebrate the holidays with her favorites being Christmas and Halloween. She always went over the top decorating for these holidays. Ines was always ready for an adventure which often took her to the Oregon Coast and countless sporting events to cheer on her grandchildren. In 2011 Ines moved to Boise to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Ines is survived by her son, Jon (Diane); daughter, Shelly; grandchildren: Kyle (Alicia), Jennifer, Stacey Knudson (Kyle), Michael, Tereasa; great-grandchildren: Christian, Luke, Finn and Ellie of Boise; sister, Leola Broemling of Clarkston, Wash; brothers: Duane Haley, Dale Haley of Lewiston, Idaho and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; son, Donald and brother, Dwight Haley.
Ines’s greatest joy in life was being with family. She lived life to the fullest and will not be forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Eagles, 218 N C St., Grangeville, Idaho on Feb. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family requests that any charitable donations be made to St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 N. Meridian Road, Meridian, ID 83646.
