Irene (Knudsen) Flerchinger passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Irene was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Craigmont, Idaho to John and Olga (Thorsen) Knudsen and was the third of five children. She attended school in Nezperce, Idaho, graduating in 1956. She was one of the kindest, sweetest people you would ever meet. After a 6-year courtship, Irene married the love of her life, Gerald (Eddie) Flerchinger on Feb. 7, 1960. They made their home in Weippe, Idaho. Eddie worked at the Cardiff sawmill and Irene was a homemaker. In 1961, they moved to the family ranch on Harris Ridge near Kooskia, Idaho. Here the family grew by three daughters: Linda, Cindy, and Karen. Irene loved her role of wife and mother. She and Eddie worked side by side in raising their family and working the ranch. Once on the ranch her role changed. In addition to wife and mother, she worked hard on the ranch, from canning the produce of the garden, tending to the animals, operating farm equipment, including teaching herself to run the hay swather and baler. In addition, she sewed Easter dresses, pajamas and eventually wedding dresses for her daughters. There was no task she would not do. She loved camping, spending time with her family, ice cream and taking drives with Eddie.
She is survived by her husband of 61 1/2 years, Gerald (Eddie) Flerchinger; her daughters, Linda Twitchell of Boise, Idaho, Cindy (Ron) Milot and Karen (Andy) Colpitts, both of Lewiston, Idaho. She is also survived by grandchildren, Heidi, Amber, Marcy, Corey, Joshua and Kristen; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and her sisters, Martha Branson and Mary Otterstrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Olga Knudsen; brother, Lawrence Knudsen and sister, Elma DeFilippo; and son-in-law, James Twitchell.
A memorial service will be held at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. A covered dish will follow the service at the Kooskia Community Center. Internment will take place at a later date.
