July 26, 1930-June 1, 2020.
Lorry Harper, 89, died on June 1, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born on July 26, 1930, in Windsor, Vt., where she grew up living with her father and sister, graduating from Windsor High School.
She met and married the love of her life, Robert John Harper in 1950, raising three children, sharing their lives and their love for 57 years.
Lorry loved everything about living in Riggins, Idaho for the last 28 years; the river, the canyon, small town life and especially the people. She deeply cared about others, showing us all that she had more than enough love for us all and no one was left out. May her legacy live on as her spirit surrounds us with kindness and care.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Earl Griswold; mother, Nellie McKenstry Pillsbury Griswold Badger; husband, Robert John Harper; sister, Betty Maziarz; and sons, Stephen Alan Harper and John Willard Harper.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet Harper Ravenscraft and John Ravenscraft; grandchildren: Joel and Jenna Ravenscraft, Stacie Avery Curtis, Wyatt Alan Harper and Alicia Harper Frith; great-grandchildren: William and Natalie Curtis and Kyndall and Harper Frith; sisters, Shirley Whittier and Laurie Holmes; brother, George Badger, and numerous nieces, nephews and a few cousins.
Her celebration of life will be on July 26, 2020, in Riggins, Idaho, on what would have been her 90th birthday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Riggins EMS.
Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com.
Arrangements are in care of McCall Funeral Home, McCall, Idaho.
