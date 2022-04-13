In the early morning hours of March 29, 2022, the family of Irene Smith said their final goodbye. She passed away at her home of many years on the Winona Grade, near Kooskia, Idaho; she was 84.
Irene was born July 18, 1937, to John (Jack) and Hazel Massey in Stites, Idaho. She attended school in Stites and Kooskia, graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in 1956. That is where she met Harold Smith.
They were married on Jan. 9, 1956. They soon had a family, two sons, Lonnie and Dean, two daughters, Cindy and Julie.
Harold and Irene raised their family in Kooskia, on Battleridge and outside of Stites before finally settling on the Winona Grade, where she lived the rest of her life. Irene was known for being a kind and generous person. She always looked for the good in others, and was a hardworker. To help support her family, she worked various jobs, including planting trees for the Forest Service, Syringa Cedar Mill, selling Avon, also at a convenience store in Kooskia. In 1980, she purchased the Selway Café, owned and operated that until the late 80s early 90s, when she closed those doors and purchased the Gold Pan Pizza, renaming it the River’s Café. She was famous for the Selway Burger, The Gut Buster Burger and her oversized Chicken Fried Steak. People would drive from miles around to eat at Irene’s Cafe.
She even had the privilege of serving Harrison Ford and getting a picture with him, which she always said it was a huge deal. Irene was in the cafe business for more than 30 years before finally retiring. During that time she employed many people in the community, including most of her family members.
Irene is survived by her two sons, Lonnie (Karen) and Dean (Debbie); a daughter, Cindy Manning; son-in-law, Dennis Renne’, all of Kooskia; her brother, Kiff Massey of Kamiah, Idaho; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, of 47 years; her parents; brothers, Andy, John and Eldridge; sister, Onah; son-in-law, Larry Manning; and her daughter, Julie Renne’.
Irene was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There will be a memorial on May 14, at 1 p.m., at the Clearwater Valley High School cafeteria, in Kooskia; bring a covered dish.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.