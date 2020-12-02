Irma Ruth De Witt passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 92.
Ruth, or Ruthie, as her family called her, was born on Sept. 25, 1928, to parents Loyd Minton and Dora (McNary) Minton on a farm in Independence, Mo., the youngest of six children.
She attended a one-room county school 1st – 8th grade and graduated from Blue Springs High School, Independence Mo., in 1946. She was so excited every year on January 1st to watch the Rose Parade to see her alma mater high school band playing.
Ruthie moved to San Diego, Calif., area in 1957 with her mother, to be near her sister, Lois (Minton) Benninger and her family.
Her career was in the insurance Industry until retiring in 1980.
She married Tom De Witt in 1968 and they moved to Northern California in 1980 and to Cottonwood, Idaho, in 1996. There they had a ranch and raised lambs and sheep which she dearly loved. They divorced in 2000 and she moved to Grangeville, Idaho.
Ruthie was very active at Grangeville Christian Church where she attended since moving there.
Her smile and positive upbeat personality were contagious, along with her loving heart.
She leaves behind her nieces, Karen (Benninger) Kiernan, Evonne (Minton) Sherer, Cheryl (Minton) Mikusch, Connie Minton and her nephews, Kent Minton, Mark Minton, and many great-nieces and nephews, who all dearly loved her, and a host of good friends. We were all blessed to have her in our lives.
Anytime you see a lamb or the seasons change, think of her with love.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
