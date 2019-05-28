Irmalee Green, 91, Grangeville

Irmalee Green, 91, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia Nursing Home in Boise, Idaho. She was born May 11, 1928, in Kellogg, Idaho, as the only child to Laurence and Irma (Vincent) Cone.
At the age of 8, Irmalee and her family moved to McCall, Idaho because of her father's work as a state trooper. She attended school in McCall until 1941. In 1941 the family moved to Grangeville, where Irmalee would graduate from Grangeville High School in 1946. After graduation, she attended the University of Idaho and studied journalism. After some time at the university, she ended up returning to Grangeville to marry the love of her life, Roy Melvin Green Jr. in June of 1949, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A loving wife, she supported Roy in his farming operation. Together they raised three sons: Patrick, Richard and Jon.
Irmalee was an active member of the P.E.O. AC chapter. Along with that, she was a part of the Grangeville Art Association and served on the board of the Grangeville Bicentennial Museum. She was a self-taught artist who could do wonders with oil paintings. Irmalee enjoyed the outdoors and learning history, especially about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. One could ask her anything about local history, and she could tell you every single detail about what happened. She was an avid reader and interested in national affairs. Knowing the families own genealogy was important to her and she loved playing bridge with her friends. Irmalee enjoyed cooking, and everybody loved the delicious and filling meals made by her. She also enjoyed gardening, and she loved spending time with her family in the beauty of the summer months.
Above all, Irmalee was an honorable mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and her love for them remains infinite. She was a loving and beautifully important role model in the lives of her grandchildren. Irmalee was a true and faithful friend who valued peace and integrity. She touched many lives with her grace, modesty and easy smile.
Irmalee was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Roy Green Jr.
She is survived by her sons: Patrick (Carmen) Green, Richard Green and Jon (Monita) Green and three grandchildren: Patrick Roy, Angela and Laura.
A viewing was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family online at Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
