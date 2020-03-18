Isabel (Izzie) Hilbert, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away March 13, 2020, in her home surrounded in love and light by her children. “There is nothing more prestigious then a beautiful soul painting the world with his or her vibrant colors”. This was Izzie to her family and friends,
On the day that Franklin D. Roosevelt died, April 12, 1945, Isabel Browning was born in Portland, Ore. to Clifford and Caroline Browning. Izzie’s older sister, “Pete” was living in Grangeville, and in 1958, at age 13, Izzie started travelling to Grangeville to work on farms in the summer to make money for school clothes. Izzie attended Milwaukie High School in Milwaukie, Portland State College and Clackamas Community College, all in Oregon. In 1963, she started working at the Sellwood Drug Store’s lunch counter. This is where she met Martin Engel. They married June 14, 1964. They had two children, Luke Engel (1968) and Lori Engel (1969). They divorced in 1984. In 1989, she married Ted Hilbert in Grangeville. They made their home there, owning and working together at H & H Service for the next 17 years, until his passing. She moved to Lewiston for a brief time with her partner, Walt Lindsey, in 2011, moving back to Grangeville where she lived until passing.
Prior to H & H Service, Izzie worked in Milwaukie for Food Warehouse. She worked her way up from checker to being the first female manager in the company. Izzie was a passionate and devoted victim advocate. She volunteered at the Rape Victim Advocate Program in Milwaukie, Ore. for several years. She was the volunteer coordinator for the city of Milwaukie, recruiting volunteers for various city programs such as Boy and Girl Scouts. She was appointed by the mayor of Milwaukie in developing a first of its kind volunteer program which included various city departments. Her talents resided in public speaking, recruiting, and being a liaison for city, county, local and state officials. She also did training seminars and classes for local police departments and fellow advocates. Izzie always believed in giving of herself to make her community a brighter, happier, and safer place.
Izzie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Parilee, her husband Ted, her granddaughter Rochelle, and her partner Walt Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Duke. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Slane, of Otis, Ore; her son, Luke Engel of Oregon City, Ore; daughter, Lori Giese of Goldendale, Wash; stepsons, Jeff Hilbert of Lewiston, Idaho; Nick Hilbert of Grangeville, and stepdaughter, Amy Bond of Lewiston; her adopted son, Wade Hilbert of Grangeville and adopted daughter, Anne Hilbert of Grangeville. She is also survived by six grandsons, five granddaughters, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
The family suggests any donations in her memory be sent to the Grangeville Animal Ark organization. They would also like to express their appreciation of the Grangeville Hospice staff.
“Our close relationships with each other strengthen us and make our little victories possible”.
