Jack C. Kirkland, 86, passed away at his daughter’s home in Grandview, Wash., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

He pursued a career in the U.S. Navy for 26 years and retired 1978. Jack moved from Kooskia, Idaho to Lewiston, Idaho in 2003.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Kirkland, and son, Johnny Kirkland. He is survived by Laura Taylor, Jack Kirkland (Cecilia), and Leslie Parker (Dave), and 11 grandchildren.

He will live in our hearts and our memories forever and will be missed dearly. He was loved by many.

Jack wishes to have no services.

