Jackie Marlene (Warden) Chaffins, 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home in Spokane, Wash. Jackie was born to Justin and Elouise (Earp) Warden on March 19, 1950, in Grangeville, Idaho, where she lived until moving to Lewiston, Idaho, during her high school years, and later to Spokane where she lived the rest of her life. Jackie worked at Spokane City Hall until retiring in 2015, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer, which eventually spread throughout her body. Jackie loved working in her yard and growing plants and flowers.
Jackie is survived by brother, Gene, and his wife, Leslie, and his children, Tracy Marek and Bret Warden; brother, Don, and his wife, Carol, and their children, Rebecca Warden and Joshua Warden; sister, Joani Laney, and her children, Amanda and Andrew; a son, Jason Day; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place. At her request no service is planned.
