Jacqueline Lou Meyer, 65, Grangeville

Jacqueline Meyer was born in Cottonwood, Idaho, on Nov. 3, 1954, to Jack and Mary Lou (Toennis) Meyer. She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1973. After graduating from Kinman College she went on to work for a credit union in Lewiston, Idaho before getting a job at the Bureau of Land Management in Cottonwood. Jackie then transferred to Boise, Idaho in 1987 where she worked until she retired in 2010.
She married Jeff Ripley in 1976 and they later divorced. In 1998, she married Gary Simmons. She lived in Boise, Idaho until his death in 2017 after which she moved back to the family ranch in Grangeville.
Jackie never met a stranger and always had a smile. She was a joy to be around, a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. Jackie was a cherished friend to everyone she knew. Jackie will be remembered as a wonderful, caring and giving person. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary and her father, Jack.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou; brothers: Vern (Karen) Meyer and Pat (Mary) Meyer; nieces: Nicole, Staci (Mitchell) and Katrina; nephews: Sean (Mindy), Jake and Boden; stepdaughter, Hilarie (Josh) and grandchildren: Ashlyn, Dallin and Collin.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A potluck style luncheon will follow at the Eagles Hall. You may submit condolences online to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.