James Earl Carroll, 87, of Kamiah, Idaho, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynnora Carroll; brother, Blackie Carroll; granddaughter, Toni Spain; and many other loved ones who left us too soon. He is survived by his daughter, Helen McFeron of Weippe, Idaho; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was born on March 12, 1935, in Pittsboro, Ind., to Henry and Grace Carroll. In the summer of 1952, Jim entered the Navy, serving until he was honorably discharged in 1957. Jim met the love of his life in 1980 in the hills of Idaho County after moving there from Southern California, where he owned a toy store. Idaho suited him better. He met and fell in love with Lynnora, marrying her after being a confirmed bachelor for 46 years. They lived on top of Woodland, Idaho, for 30 years before cancer took her from us. Hunting, fishing and time spent with family and friends were the most important things to him. Through all of this, he worked and owned D&J Sales in Kamiah, worked at the Pit Stop in Kamiah, then went on to work for Grangeville Builders Supply for 18 years. He met lifelong friends in the area, helped his neighbors, cared for his chosen family and given family alike. Jim Carroll lived a full life and is now reunited in heaven with his wife, his brother, and everyone who went before. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of our Lord.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the Kamiah Cemetery. All loved ones are welcome to a potluck lunch at Kamiah Park directly after.
