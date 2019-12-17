James Francis Beckman, 76, Cottonwood

Jim Beckman, 76, longtime Idaho County Assessor, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Jim was born at home on Feb. 8, 1943, the seventh of 10 children born to Sylvester and Teresa Nuxoll Beckman. He grew up and attended school in Greencreek and he was a member of the last class to graduate from Greencreek High School. After graduation, Jim attended Gonzaga University where he worked in the Gonzaga Library to pay his way through school. He graduated magna cum laude with a master’s degree in business administration.
After a brief time working for Farm Credit Services, Jim took a job in the Idaho County Assessor’s office in 1972. It was the start of a long career! He was appointed as the assessor in 1974, then he ran for the office in the next election and won. Jim held the position for 31 years through seven successful elections. He enjoyed working in local government and especially appreciated the relationships he developed with the people in the courthouse and the residents of Idaho County. Jim was also a past president of the Idaho Association of County Assessors. He always looked forward to attending the Idaho Assessors meetings around the state.
In his free time, Jim liked spending time outdoors. Hunting, fishing and camping were favorite activities, especially when he could enjoy them with friends. He had a green thumb and spent countless hours caring for his garden and yard, especially early in retirement. Jim also enjoyed traveling. He took numerous road trips, usually to visit family or see a national park. In the last few years, he toured Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Jim was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church and also a member of the St. Anthony Society. He especially enjoyed organizing and calling Bingo at the 4th of July celebration. Jim was honored to serve as Grand Marshal for that event in 2007.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cletus; sister, Margaret Fettig and brother-in-Law, Neil Rector.
He is survived by his sisters Joan, Mary Ann Rector, and Kathleen Bone (Jim); brothers Louis, Tom (Marcia), Fred, and Bob (Betty); sister-in-law, Audrey Beckman and brother-in-law, Al Fettig. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who always knew him as “Uncle Jim”.
There was a viewing at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services will be celebrated today, Wednesday, Dec. 18th at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30. Burial will follow at the Greencreek Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is handling arrangements. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and Prestige Care and Rehabilitation for the excellent care given to him. Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.
