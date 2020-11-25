If you are reading this, I have embarked on life’s last great adventure and departed this world. I was born in Lovelock, Nev., at 1:30 a.m., April 9, 1940, the eighth child and the seventh son of Guy Huntley and Ada Poland. My parents brought me to Idaho when I was three months old, and I resided in this state most of my life. Tried living in Oregon, but missed the open space and the mountains of Idaho.
Never was an avid hunter, but hunted and fished in my younger days. Hunting was done only to feed my family. We probably ate as much poached game as legal game, but we never felt guilty because our family never went hungry. The enjoyment of killing something was never a part of my hunting experience, although I did meet a couple of people during my lifetime that I was tempted to shoot.
I married Joan Campbell in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho on July 3, 1961. We had two sons, and after four years of not so blissful, marriage, I divorced her. Apparently, she couldn’t seem to remember which bed she belonged in. She then decided that my youngest brother was the man for her and she married him shortly after my divorce was final. Believe me!! He got what he deserved and after all these years, I’m still laughing!!!
I married Doroleta Pratt on May 20, 1966, in Lewiston, Idaho. She was my soul mate and the love of my life. We were married 40 years, eight months and twenty-eight days when she departed this world. We invested in several parcels of real estate, but never saved any money. Instead, we spent each extra dollar having fun and enjoying each other, a decision I have never regretted.
I worked for the U.S. Forest Service for thirty-one years, and retired on Jan. 3, 1993. Retirement was the best job I ever had. I have been a member of the Huntley National Association and the Sons of the American Revolution for many years. Fore some six years the Idaho County Historic Preservation Commission was my passion, until the Idaho County Commissioners decided to politicize the Preservation Commission and I terminated my association.
I was preceded in death by my parents; my wife, Dorothea; my sister, Marguerite Beckman; my brothers, Albert, Dawn, Myrick, Lealand, Raymond, and Francis.
I am survived by my stepson, Lindley Woods of White Bird, Idaho; my sons, James of Washing D.C. Metro Area, and Shawn of Portland, Ore; my brothers, Leslie of Lewiston, Idaho, John, who lives somewhere on the East Coast, and my companion, Michelle Ball, who brought joy back into my life.
If there happens to be a celebration of my life, come have a few drinks, a good time and never take life very seriously.
