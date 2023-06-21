Surrounded by loving family, James Garrett Mead (84) of Riggins, Idaho, passed silently in the early morning hours of June 14 after his brave battle with late-stage congestive heart failure.
In 1938, on a particularly warm fall day in Watseka, Ill., Martha and James O. Mead welcomed their eldest boy, James Garret Mead. The family home of Kentland, Ind., was 15 miles from Jim’s birthplace. A brother, Dallas Mead [deceased], and a younger sister, Irma Rutledge, of Indianapolis, completed their family. Jim graduated from AJ Kent High School, lettering in football. He was a fierce and bold athlete with a spirited love of fast cars. In 1958, the lure of adventure and the open road drew him west via Route 66 to a town called San Diego. His ongoing passion for driving fast later allowed him several drag racing trophies at Pomona Speedway and Carlsbad Raceway. Although Jim loved California, his dedication to his Indiana hometown, attending 63 years of class reunions, remained true.
In San Diego, Jim began a trade in plumbing. Initially, at Waddell Plumbing, Pacific Beach and later, maintaining a long and successful career with Nalco Plumbing. Very early in life, Dad learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that ethic in us. A physical powerhouse with tenacious character, Dad taught us loyalty and responsibility. He was a silent, solid man who worked stubbornly and tirelessly to ensure his family had everything they needed. He faced many of his challenges in life with affable humor and a big grin… or an unexpected escapade.
In 1960, Jim married Theresa Ann Mead, nee Jankowski of Pacific Beach. He became a loving father to: James Oliver, Bernard Joseph (Sharon), Bernadine Lynn, Patrick Garret [deceased], Matthew Allen (Marlene), Thomas Edward (Lisa) and Clifford Thaddeus Mead. Jim was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Through his adult life, he was fortunate to have dedicated canine friends. Some devoted partners include Annie, Yogi, Capone and Bella.
For more than 10 years, Jim was a scout leader in San Diego. He mentored many youth, including our school friends and neighbor kids. He led strenuous 80-mile-long Eastern Sierra Mountain Treks and weeklong camping trips. He donated his time to numerous service projects within the church and his community. Another hobby was doing the 73-mile Tecate-Ensenada bike race. He continued his love of cycling when he retired to Riggins.
Dad was an avid outdoorsman and became a remarkable hunter and fisherman. Demonstrating integrity and responsibility, he taught his children self-reliance and the ways of the land. We truly loved our days spent with Dad. His legacy and these moments in time have shaped each of us, and with any luck, it will shape our children - and their children. He will be missed, but we will cherish his gifts and our memories.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, date and time to be announced. Donations can be made to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Riggins. Arrangements aster under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
