Jeff Mager died June 17, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Osborn Medical Center. He was born Jan. 2, 1959, in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Eugene Mager and June Huntley Mager. When Jeff was at a very young age, the family moved to Grangeville, Idaho. Jeff lived a great deal of his younger life in Grangeville, but later in life discovered Arizona. Before his passing, he would split his non-working time between White Bird, Idaho and Scottsdale, while working in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He attended grade school at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1977.
While in high school, Jeff worked in the produce department of Vern’s Grocery and after graduation went to work in the produce department at Barney’s in Lewiston. Soon after that he decided to give up produce and join in the Mager family tradition of logging. After working for several outfits in Idaho and Oregon, he and his good friend, Kim Gini, formed Olympia Logging. After years in the logging industry, Jeff made a change and went to work for a rock crushing business in Arizona, and then made a radical temperature change and worked in Alaska in the oil industry.
Preceded in death by his mother, June Huntley Mager, father, Eugene Mager, brother, David Mager & wife, Dianne, ,brother, Rick Mager and nephew, Glenn Settle, Jeff leaves behind his sisters, Patty Mager Settle (Bill) and Michele Mager Armstrong; sister-in-law, Beth Gehring Mager, brother, Scott Mager (Karen) and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jeff was a kind and gentle man who would give, or do anything to help family, friends and even people he didn’t know. He will be remembered for his love of rafting and his never-ending devotion to his favorite sports teams: Gonzaga Bulldogs, Los Angeles Rams, Dodgers & Lakers.
Take a minute now…close your eyes, see Jeff’s big grin, hear his laugh and be happy in having known him!
