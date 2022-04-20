One heart of gold no longer beats. James E. “Jim” Yeoman, one of the Lord’s finest men, was carried home in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He passed away while at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston, Idaho, surrounded by caring staff and his loving family by his side. He was just eight days from his 78th birthday.
Jim was born in Emporia, Kan., to Eugene and Dorothy Yeoman on Oct. 30, 1943, the second of three boys born in that union. His parents were attending a Halloween party when he decided to make his entrance into the world. He was raised on the family farm in Barclay, Kan., until age 15 when the family moved to Lewiston. Jim loved his childhood and was known for his wicked sense of humor, which often manifested itself in teasing and tormenting his brothers, especially the youngest.
Jim graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961. While at LHS, Jim participated in sports and became a track star competing in several track meets. He went to the state track tournament for LHS and was almost at the finish line for the win when the racer behind him stepped on the back of his shoe, causing him to fall before he could cross the finish line.
Shortly after graduation, Jim joined the Army National Guard of Idaho, where he served from 1961-70 as a reserve of the Army.
After graduating high school, Jim completed two years of college at Lewis-Clark State College, where he was a member of their first baseball team. His major was chemistry, but his main interest was anthropology; however, there were not a lot of career prospects in that field. He quit after completing his second year to take a job with Freddy Warren’s Sports Shop. He worked there for several years and was known for doing the best ski bindings of anyone in the area; hence, he was much in demand at the start of every skiing season. Over the years, he was employed in various jobs, gaining rich experience and excelling at each one. He was an exemplary employee whom employers hated to lose.
After meeting and marrying the love of his life, Diane Cook, in 1970, he took a job at Potlatch Forests, Inc. in the environmental engineering department. In 1973, he decided to go into business for himself as a building contractor. After completing his apprenticeship, he became a licensed building contractor for more than 40 years until his health dictated he take a less strenuous job.
He then became a contract “Building Inspector Extraordinaire” for 11 different jurisdictions. He was made for that job with his extensive knowledge of building and deep respect for all people. Jim was a very kind and caring person who loved to help people achieve their dreams. He understood the stress the job held for the contractors and their clients. He never used a negative, authoritarian approach when dealing with people or their problems. He was a problem solver and was always able to find solutions for the builders as well as the homeowners. Jim never made anyone wait for an inspection even when he was gravely ill, as he understood the time constraints builders had for getting things done. His loving wife drove him to the job sites when he couldn’t do it himself.
Jim was a skilled outdoorsman and loved to hike, camp, hunt and fish. He was an avid historian and loved the eras of the Old West, WWI and WWII history. He was an early member of the Hell’s Canyon Muzzleloaders, SASS, Shadow Riders and later the Hell’s Canyon Ghost Riders cowboy action shooting clubs. He also belonged to the CMP and participated in their Garand shoots. He was known for making the most beautiful, historically correct flintlock and Hawken rifles, which resulted in his being known as “Smokepole,” the Indian name for the rifles. He also became the “Prairie Stoveman” after restoring an old black and nickel wood cookstove for his wife. Thus, he discovered another talent: restoring the beauty to antique wood cook ranges for people over the years when other work was slim.
Jim was a loving husband and a gentle father to his stepdaughters. Jim and Diane’s marriage of more than 51 years was made up of much teasing and laughter, date nights every Friday, romantic dinners on Valentine’s Day and any other special occasion and holding hands. He often brought little “I love you” gifts home for Diane whenever he had been away from home for his work or hobbies. He loved teasing Diane and the girls, often playing funny tricks on them, causing uproars of laughter.
Another facet of Jim’s sterling character was his love and care for his community, which manifested itself when he built the Winchester Library. The city was able to obtain a small grant to build a library, but the amount was so small that they were not able to find anyone willing to do the job. There was little to no money for wages or help. Jim’s wife was able to get inmate labor from the Idaho Department of Correction, and the beautiful library was completed. He was also known to do small jobs gratis for his elderly neighbors. But, alas, after pouring a foundation for their own cabin/home, he was called home by the Lord before he could finally build his wife the promised home. Jim’s life was often impacted by hard financial circumstances and medical issues, but he never complained or took it out on others; he just continued to do his job with his usual excellence.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest stepdaughter, Dena. He is survived by his brothers Robert and David; stepdaughter, Denise; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; wonderful nieces and nephews; and his loving wife, Diane. There are no words to say how much he will be missed nor describe the hole left in his wife’s heart at his loss.
Diane would like to express her heartfelt thanks to their wonderfully special niece, Sarah Schaefer, for the great comfort she was to both Jim and her during a very hard and stressful time. She would also like to thank the staff of the PCU at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center who were so caring and wonderful and worked so hard to keep Jim comfortable.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life to be held at 11 a.m. on May 21, at Crosspoint Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A potluck meal will be held following the celebration. The family hopes all whose lives he touched will come and share memories and stories. It would mean so much to us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.