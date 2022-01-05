James “Jim” Eugene Williams, 74, a longtime resident of Riggins, Idaho, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, when he lost his battle against pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born in Council, Idaho, in 1947 to Jack and Wilda Williams. He attended school in Midvale, Idaho and Riggins. He graduated in 1966 at Salmon River High School. Jim worked in Alaska for two years following graduation then returned to the Riggins area. He had previously logged in the woods before going to work at the Salmon River Sawmill for many years. He then took a position at Salmon River School District 241 as Head Maintenance/Custodian and also a bus driver until his retirement.
Jim loved to fish, hunt, camping and boating with friends and family. He had a great love of anything mechanical and after his retirement he enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. He loved getting together with his “Fly Buddies” as he called them in Grangeville and sharing their passion. With his great sense of humor, Jim would always say, “If I duck, you should run!” He loved sharing this passion with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Koleen, and their children: Teresa (Frank) Mignerey, Troy Williams, Tammie (Lynn) Chenoweth, Toni-Ann Meyer-Williams, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; siblings: John (Linda) Williams, David (April) Williams, and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Wilda Williams; his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Lincoln Hastings; and sister-in-law, Marlene Williams.
The family wishes to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for next spring.
