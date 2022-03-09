James Lee Weeks, 75, of White Bird, Idaho, passed away at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville, Idaho, on Feb. 28, 2022. Jim was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Stites, Idaho, to Onah (Massey) and Kenneth Weeks.
He spent most of his childhood in Kooskia, Idaho, and attended school in Kooskia. At a young age, Jim started working in the local sawmills. When he thought he knew enough, he started as a sawyer in the logging industry. He worked for many local loggers, but spent the majority with Pierson Logging. Jim loved the outdoors and felling trees and continued doing this, getting his own firewood, and helping friends and neighbors.
Jim served in the Army, 1968-1971, doing a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and was very honored when he received the Quilt of Valor.
Jim loved going 4-wheeling and camping, especially Pittsburg Landing with friends. He enjoyed many years at his place in Elk City, Idaho. Jim and Dot moved to White Bird in 1992, and he enjoyed fixing his home up and spending time in his shop, often repairing saws for the locals.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Onah; brother, Dale; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dot; daughters, Traci Joiner, Boise, Gem (Chris) Taylor, Lebanon, Ore.; sister-in-law, Connie; nephews, Wes and Wade.
He is also survived by grandchildren: Josh, Ashleigh, Calvin, Adrieanna, Kaelyn, Daniel, Noah, Asher, Isaac and Grace; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Teegan, Taylor, Noah, Daxten, Maryann and Gracelynn.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
