Jane Wensman was born Nov. 17, 1947 in Cottonwood, Idaho to Raymond and Anselma (Schaeffer) Wensman. She leaves behind two adult children, Brian, of Seattle, Wash. and Kerrina (K.D.) of Oak Harbor, Wash. She was a grandmother of five and a great-grandmother of two, with #3 on the way at the time of her death. She was a very skilled and talented quilter who refused to sell her creations, instead donating them to the church or giving them as gifts to family members. She was devoted to her faith and enjoyed attending Bible study and Mass whenever she could. She was always in awe of nature and took every opportunity to thwart her allergies and take a slow relaxing walk through fields of wildflowers to smell their freshness (runny nose and watery eyes be damned) and along the beach to listen to the soothing sounds of the waves washing over the rocky shoreline of her final home on Whidbey Island in Washington. She grew up with one sister and four brothers: Kathy (Rick) Wilkison of Mt. Home, Idaho; Joe (Connie) of Meridian, Idaho; Mike (Patricia) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Philip of Seattle, Wash.; and Mark (Regan) of Seattle, Wash. In her final days she was surrounded by family and loved ones and passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2018, in Everett, Wash.
Her burial services will be held in Greencreek, Idaho, at Greencreek Cemetery on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
