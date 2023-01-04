Janet A. Klement, 83, of Grangeville, Idaho, formerly of White Bird, Idaho, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Grangeville Health & Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Cottonwood, Idaho to John and Clara (Lehmeier) Frei. She went to school at St. Maurus Catholic School in Ferdinand until the 8th grade and later graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1957.
Following high school, she began working at Dr. Rockwell and Dr. Greenwood’s office in Grangeville as a receptionist. One evening in 1966, when she was 28, she and a girlfriend decided to get some dinner in Ferdinand. It was there she ran into John Klement. He was originally from New Mexico but was working on a ranch in the Joseph Plains area along the Snake River and was in town, in-between jobs. The two fell in love and were married on June 24, 1967, in Ferdinand. Together they raised a family. John’s ranch hand job for Ernie Robinson ended up moving the family to the Russell Place on the Salmon River in White Bird. Janet worked other various jobs while living in White Bird, including as a waitress at Hoot’s Café and at Killgore’s fruit stand. In 1996, she began working in the office at St. Mary’s Physical Therapy in Grangeville.
In 1999, John and Janet purchased some land near Skookumchuck and built a home and continued to ranch until John passed in 2004. After the passing of John, she continued to work and finally retired in 2010. She enjoyed part of her retirement years in White Bird at the family home overlooking the Salmon River. In 2016, she moved to Grangeville to be closer to family and healthcare. The family joke was “She cried when John moved her to White Bird, and she cried when the children moved her back to Grangeville.” She loved living on the prairie close to town but couldn’t get over the view she had at her White Bird home.
She was a devout member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She loved to play pinochle, Phase 10, Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and taking occasional trips to the casino. She loved watching her grandkids play sports. It was a big highlight for her. She traveled to every game she could until her health started to fail her. In February of 2019, she was awarded the IHSAA Fan of the Year at the 2A State Basketball Tournament. Later that year, she had the honor of being the 2019 Grangeville Border Days Grand Marshal.
She is survived by her six children: Lisa (Gary “Joe”) Canaday, Lori (Carl) DeFord, Doni Klement, Leslie (Chris) Frazee, Jason (Tricia) Klement, Dean (Sarah) Klement; 18 grandkids: Taylor (Mark) McColloch, Dylan Canaday, Colby Canaday, Megan (Wade) Peterson, Justin DeFord, Molly DeFord, Emily (Leo) Barilla, Cassidy Klement, Maria (Wade) Johnson, Ethan Klement, Alicia Vannoy, Abigail Frazee, Emma Frazee, Cody Klement, Kalli Klement, Lily Klement, Mikaela Klement, Kaycee Klement; and six great-grandkids; sister, Norma Schumacher; sisters-in-law, Ruth Klement and Mary Dillon; brother-in-law, Tom (Judy) Klement; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson, Kyle John Klement; brothers, Vernard (Shorty) Frei, Don Frei and Delbert Frei; and her sisters, Dolores Billups and Patricia Kilwein.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A rosary will be recited Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville. Interment will be held at White Bird Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, and grandson, Kyle. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
