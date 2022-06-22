Janet Wagner Sonnichsen, 80, passed away with her husband, Dave by her side on May 2, 2022, losing her challenging battle with brain cancer that she fought with determination and optimism. Janet was born in Cottonwood, Idaho on Jan. 6, 1942, to Fern and Joe Wagner. She was raised in Grangeville, Idaho with her two brothers and two sisters. She graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1960 and then from Holy Names College in Spokane, Wash. with a degree in home economics in 1964. After graduation, she taught home economics in Rathdrum, Idaho. She met Dave Sonnichsen while she was at Holy Names and he was attending Gonzaga University. They married in 1964. They had three children: Dan, Julie, and Mark. They lived in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Sunnyvale, Calif., Redmond, Wash. and Clinton, Wash.
Janet will be remembered for her warm friendliness, her sense of humor, and her kindness to others. She was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. She loved her garden and raised beautiful dahlias, among other flowers and vegetables. She was an accomplished quilter and shared her talent with family and friends. Janet and Dave enjoyed traveling, taking several European trips. They followed the Zags, traveling to Portland, Ore. and Las Vegas, Nev. for games.
Janet volunteered at Evergreen Hospice, St. Jude’s Women’s Group, St. Hubert’s Funeral Committee, and women’s group, WOSH.
She is survived by her husband, David; her children: Dan and his wife, Lynette, and their children, Andrew and Katelynn; Julie and her husband, Gosha, and their daughter, Lana; and Mark and his wife, Katie, and their daughter, Annika. She is also survived by her sister, Margie Inghram, in Bothell, Wash.; her brother, Bill and his wife, Kathy; and her younger brother, Rob and his wife, Brenda. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Hogard.
A funeral was held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Langley, Wash. on May 20, 2022.
The family suggests remembrances to St. Hubert’s WOSH (women’s group).
