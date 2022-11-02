Janice (Jan) Elaine Schoo, age 70, passed away at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., on Oct. 11, 2022. Born in Modesto, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Alice Rienstra. Jan is survived by two sons: Nolan Schoo and wife, Dawn Schoo, of Grangeville, Idaho; Jordan Schoo of Fort Collins, Colo.; her sisters, Shirley Leensvaart of Castle Rock, Colo., and Marcie Bantjes of Amelia, Ohio; brother, Arlen Rienstra of Crown Point, Ind.; two stepchildren: Jonathan Pywell and wife, Jen Pywell, of Corvallis, Ore., and Jeffrey Pywell of Newbury Park, Calif. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Hunter, Blake, Presley and Colt Schoo, and many friends, nieces, nephews and colleagues. Jan is preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Rienstra of Tucson, Ariz., and her late husband, Howard (Ross) Pywell III. She will be remembered for the beautiful music she played on the piano, her loyalty to San Francisco Giants baseball, and spending time with her family and friends.
