Janie Esther Cash, 62, of Grangeville, Idaho passed away surrounded by family and friends at Kootenai Health on Aug. 1, following sudden overwhelming illness.
Born Sept. 28, 1959, the middle child of Betty Jeanne (Hutchens) and Phillip Gordon Cash, Janie grew up in Grangeville. She married, had a son, and moved to Germany with her spouse who enlisted in the Army. She later divorced and moved to Lewiston, Idaho. From there, she moved to Richland, Wash. where she attended and graduated from college and later worked for the Dept. of Energy. She returned to Grangeville and lived the rest of her life here.
Janie lived her life on her terms. She always conducted herself with a calm, quiet, power that brooked no nonsense, but also with a wonderful sense of humor and love that made her the backbone of her family and a cherished friend.
Janie was an incredibly hardworker who maintained order wherever she went. She demanded anyone in her house follow her rules and heaven forbid you spin in her dining room chairs. Yet hers was the house all the kids loved to go to. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners were huge and delicious and everyone was welcome, family or not. How we all managed to fit into her house sometimes, we’ll never know.
Janie had an excellent memory and enjoyed sharing stories about her family’s history and relations. She could tell you how pretty much anyone on the prairie was related for generations back. She loved being outdoors, hunting for morels, floating the river, or just going for a drive and taking pictures. Janie was a wonderful dancer and she enjoyed bowling, watching ice dancing, an occasional glass of Black Velvet, but most importantly, time spent with her family and friends. She was a regular attendee of birthday parties and school functions for all the children in her family. Her favorite holiday was Border Days. She never missed street sports, any of the parades or rodeos, and certainly not the fireworks. Halloween ran a close second. She always started planning her costume and decorations weeks in advance and kept a tally of how many trick or treaters showed up at her door each year.
Most of her friends and family would most likely tell you the best place to be was at Janie’s dining room table. Not only was she a great cook, but she was also a fantastic source of knowledge and sound advice. She could tell you how to fix a myriad of things, from your car to your dryer but also wasn’t afraid to tell you the truth and give you her honest opinion if you asked for it.
In short, Janie lived her life in such a simple way, with so much dignity and humor, that she has created a legacy that will live on with her family and friends for generations. Her presence, her wisdom, and her laugh will be greatly missed. (Not to mention her lasagna.)
Janie is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jeanne Hamilton; her father, Gordon Cash, and great-grandson, Eddward. She is survived by her son, David Halliday; her brother, John Cash; her sister, Joanie Coons, and stepfather, Merl Hamilton; her grandchildren: Cadence, David and Cody; and great-granddaughter, Symphony, along with many nieces and nephews, many bonus grandchildren who she claimed as her own, and many, many friends she called family.
A celebration of her life and potluck will be held on Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge located at 218 N. C Street. Anyone who was a part of Janie’s life is encouraged to bring a dish and a memory to share in honor of the life of this incredible woman who has left us much too soon.
