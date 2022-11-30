It is with a heavy heart that the family is announcing the passing of Jason Dean Ash on Nov. 22, 2022. Jason died of a fentanyl overdose. Jason wanted to get clean and sober, but the addiction and those feeding it took his life. One of his last messages was how much he loved his brother, Jim Ash, his kids: Carmen Neiman, Carson Ash and Riley Ash, and his mom and stepdad, Pam and Kevin Sonnen. Jason loved his family and friends very deeply. Jason was born on Sept. 25, 1979, to Pam and Harv in Grangeville, Idaho. The happiest days of Jason’s life were when his kids were born and when he married his best friend, Stephanie Stewart. Up until his death, Stephanie and her husband, DJ, were in his life. Jason loved fishing and getting wood with his friends. Jason was kindhearted and would help anyone. Jason made a mark in this world and will be missed until we can meet again. Jason is being held in the loving arms of the Lord, and for the first time in many years, he will be at peace. He is survived by his mom and stepdad, Pam and Kevin Sonnen; his brother, Jim Ash (Tiffany Brown); his children: Carmen Neiman, Carson Ash and Riley Ash; his sister, Christina Morrill (Wesley); his stepsisters, Erin Stamper (Charlie), Shelby Cathy (Steve), Janeen Scott (Clint) and Stacy Hansen. He leaves behind his loving grandmother, Pidge, and Mike Jenkins; and grandmother, Theresa Sonnen. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dad, George Harvey Ash; his grandparents, Al and Sandy Rolof, George Ash and Everett Sonnen. Whenever Jason would end a call, he would say “Beep.” So, for Jason, he says “Beep.” His funeral services will be Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Life Center Church, 69 US-12, Kamiah, Idaho. Lunch will follow the service. Burial will be this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or homeless shelter.
