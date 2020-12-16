Jasper was born in Grangeville on Oct. 5, 2009, to Hank and Kendra Hughes. Jasper is the oldest, and only son. His younger sisters are Ivy, age 6 and Glacier, age 11 months. Jasper was an awesome big brother; he loved his sisters and his sisters loved him, so much.
Jasper was an awesome kid. He enjoyed playing football, riding dirt bikes and snowcats, skiing, jumping on the trampoline, riding his hover board, his bike, fishing and ice fishing. He was an active kid, always full of life, laughter and smiles.
He has a large extended family in Idaho: five aunts: Shawna (Shannon) Wheeler, Jenni Crow, Heather Bryant, Krystyna (Colt) Sherrer, Katie (Zach) Whitlock; many cousins and friends; and Grandma and Grampa, Greg and Kathy Johnson.
Our hearts were all broken on Dec. 12, when, early in the morning, after having a seizure, Jasper went home to be with Jesus.
The family is preparing to bring him home from Texas, where he and his sister were spending time with family. There is a Jasper Hughes Fund set up at P1FCU if anyone would like to help with funeral costs. Checks should be made payable to Kendra Hughes or Hank Hughes or P1FCU for the Jasper Hughes memorial fund. No service time has been set as of yet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.