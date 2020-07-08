Jay James Hinterlong, 79, of Cottonwood, Idaho, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
Jay was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to James and Virginia (Rieger) Hinterlong. He attended schools in Ohio until the age of 17. Before completing high school, Jay enlisted himself into the US Marine Corps. During his time in the Marines, he met Donna DeRushia. Together they had one child. They were married until her passing in 1967. After Donna’s passing, he returned to Cincinnati where he met the love of his life, JoAnn. They were married in 1969. They enjoyed 51 years together. Eventually they retired and moved to Idaho in 2004 and settled in the Cottonwood area.
Jay was involved in many benevolent organizations such as: Elks, Lions and Eagles Clubs and he served his community tremendously. Jay was a tremendous advocate in establishing and running the Idaho County Recycling Center. Jay loved to travel and be outdoors when he could.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna; his parents; sisters, Marianne Fitch and Ruth Finkbeiner; brother, Lee Hinterlong, while serving his country in Vietnam and an infant brother, Jerry Hinterlong.
Jay is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of 51 years; son, John Hinterlong; granddaughter, Ashley Hinterlong; sister, Martha Turner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will take place Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Blackmer Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Rosary citation will start at 2:15 followed by a memorial service at the Grangeville Elks Lodge at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.