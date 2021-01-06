Jean E. Castle, 82, of Grangeville, Idaho, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
Jean was born on the family farm near Ferdinand on Oct. 15, 1938, one of thirteen children. She was always a little person, but she was feisty. From getting in trouble with the nuns at school to dancing the jitterbug in her 6” heels at the Elks, everyone knew her as fun-loving and hardworking. She married the “handsome serviceman”, Miles Castle, when she was 19, had five children, helped with the school lunch program, and worked at Syringa Hospital until she retired in 2006. She loved sweets, especially chocolate, and was always hiding candy bars to have a little surprise for later. Jean loved babies and made sure her home was always a safe and welcoming place for family and friends. This made for a lively place and many, many cherished memories. She was a hero for anyone who needed a hand up and would always take your side and help you find your own strength.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Miles Castle; mother and father, Joseph and Mary VonTersch of Cottonwood; her twin boys; son, Douglas Castle; siblings: Dorothy Brockman, Bettie Wilks, Clarence VonTersch, Jordan VonTersch, Leona Nuttman, Louise Nuttman, and Bernice Taylor; and her son-in-law, Mike Waters.
She is survived by her sisters: Diane Thompson (Don), Eileen Jeffries (Vern), Marlene Benson (Robert), and Rose Prien; her brother, Cletus (Carol) Vontersch; her daughters, Rhonda Schacher (Ron) and Tracy Waters; eight grandchildren: Leslie Smith (Fred), Tera King (Chris), Greg Schacher (Stephanie), Jacob Schacher (Camden), Jason Waters, Linsay Waters, Kyle Orcutt, and Kevin Orcutt; 11 great-grandchildren: Derek, Walker, Tori, Brooklyn, Levi, Sawyer, Kambry, Brock, Norah, Ashton, and Ruby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing from 1-4 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home on Jan. 6, 2021, and a rosary at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021, followed by a graveside service at Denver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to one of Jean’s favorite charities, the American Diabetes Association. Her faith was her rock, and she was ours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
