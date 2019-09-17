Jeanna Adkison-Burlin (Gollihur), 60, Grangeville

Jeanna Adkison-Burlin (Gollihur), 60, of Grangeville, Idaho, died peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019, while in Sweden. Jeanna was born Sept. 12, 1958, to Virginia and J. Carroll Adkison of Grangeville. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1976.
She was preceded in death by her son, Evan Gollihur and father, J. Carroll Adkison. She was a loving wife, mother, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Please join us for a memorial on Sept. 28, 2019, at I00F Hall in White Bird, Idaho, at 11 a.m. Potluck to follow.
