Jeanne Wren Zerr, 80, passed away on April 14, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 59 years, Elmer; their six children: Martin Zerr and spouse, Kay, and grandchildren Mackenzie and Audrey; Donald Zerr; Deidre Charlton and husband, Adam, and grandchildren Carrie, Emily, and Katie, and great-grandchild Kenny; Derrick Zerr and spouse, Margie, and grandchildren Madeline, Cecilia, and Griffin; Nicholas Zerr; and Stephanie O’Dell and husband, Aaron, and grandchildren Riley and Colton.
Jeanne was born on June 28, 1941, in Cottonwood, Idaho to parents Clifford Wren and Oda Yount. She graduated high school from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood in 1959. In 1963, she graduated with a degree in nursing from the University of Portland in Oregon. That same year she married Elmer Zerr. Perhaps because she missed the openness of the Camas Prairie, she convinced Elmer to move to a small property on the outskirts of Portland, which she referred to as the homestead.
Jeanne dedicated her life to the service of other people. Her career at Providence St. Vincent Hospital lasted more than 50 years, where she served in many different roles, starting as a clinical nurse in the emergency department and then in cardiac recovery. She later worked as a case manager and finally managed the data and research department for the St. Vincent Heart Institute. Here, she would start the Regional Heart Data Services, taking it from paper ledgers and punch cards into the computer age, all the while going to graduate school. In 1993, she earned her MBA in Hospital Administration from City University of Seattle. During her work as a clinical nurse in cardiac recovery, she would start the campaign to control diabetic operative blood sugars, mainly, that if sugars were controlled during and after operations, the rate of infection was lower. This work led to the “Portland Protocol," recognized worldwide as a best practice standard in all surgical venues. She would go on to become the first author on the first paper on glucose control, authoring a paper in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery. In 2016, she was awarded the Spirit of Emilie Award, foundress of the Sisters of Providence, given out once a year to individuals who exemplified the mission of Emilie Gamelin’s dedication to the poor and vulnerable. Upon presenting the award, they spoke of her commitment, great leadership skills, loyalty, her respect for others and her amazing hard work and achievements throughout the years.
Jeanne was an avid reader, gardener, enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, and being a wife and mother. She was the president of the Skyline School PTA, as well as a cub scout troop leader. Her family, friends and everyone she met will always remember her as kind and loving, strong and resilient, intelligent and determined, with a wonderful and inviting sense of humor; her hugs made you feel like you were loved unconditionally and that everything would be ok.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Wren, of Grangeville, Idaho; her mother, Oda Yount, of Cottonwood; and her brother, Mike Wren, of Grangeville. She is survived by brother, Jake Wren, of Cottonwood; sister, Judy Wren Kuiper, of Spokane, Wash.; and Steve Wren, of Spokane.
There will be a service for Jeanne at the Denver, Idaho Cemetery in approximately two months’ time. A celebration of life will be held for her near the Portland area in late summer.
