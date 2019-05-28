Jeannette Lester, 79, of Grangeville, Idaho, died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho on Sat, May 25, 2019.
Jeannette was born to Monte and Neva Shuck in Cottonwood on March 12, 1940. She was raised in White Bird, Idaho, until leaving home to live in Grangeville. In 1972, she married Ted W. Lester. They were together for 25 years until Ted’s death in 1997. While married, she and Ted enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and traveling. Jeannette also traveled with Ted as he worked in long haul trucking.
She was also known for her love of birds, wildlife and being in the mountains.
She is survived by her brother, Bill (Connie) Shuck of White Bird; Ted’s children- J. Craig Lester of Pullman, Wash., Laurie Lester (Greg Banker) of Asotin, Wash., and Wes Lester of Grangeville. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many other family members.
A family graveside service will be held at Denver Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
