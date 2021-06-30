It is with sad hearts Jeannie left us on Friday, June 25, 2021, with her daughter, Danya and Jeannie’s best friend, John Vrieling, by her side.
Jeannie was born in Oakliand, Calif., July 1, 1950. In her childhood years and into her young adult years she lived in Battleground, Wash. Over the years she lived in a number of different places. Finally, she moved to Elk City, Idaho, where she loved it. It was there she met Don Olson and they got married. She loved Elk City. After several years Don and she decided it was time to move to Grangeville for medical reasons. Don passed away in 2014.
Jeannie was a very kind, giving person and loved to help others if she could. She appreciated everything everyone did for her with a grateful heart. She left us at age 70, but we know in our hearts she is in a better place away from the pain and suffering she fought so hard for seven weeks. But it was time to let go. We had made a promise to her to be at home, with the wonderful care of Hospice. You are all amazing. You not only looked out for Jeannie, but you also helped her daughter, Danya who was with her 24/7. Danya is forever grateful.
She is survived by her adopted Grangeville family who had been a big part of her life for the last six years: John H. Vrieling, Chad and Jody Miller. Also surviving her are her daughters, Danya Scott of Camas, Wash; and Tamra Carrol of Battleground; grandchildren: Kyle, Breckon, Kaitlyn, Blayken, Tritt, Sarah; great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Tatum, Kassedi, Kori, Alexa, Beckett, Mylah.
At Jeannie’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to 411 Madison St., Grangeville, ID 83530.
