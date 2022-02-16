Jefferson Mike Hendren, a local veteran, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, peacefully at his home. Jeff was born Dec. 16, 1948, to Thomas Jefferson Hendren and Evelyn Carolyn Weisbeck, in Idaho.
Jeff attended Big Cedar School Elementary and Kooskia High School. After high school, Jeff joined the Army and served in Vietnam, from February 1969 to 1971. During that time, he earned a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and Army Commendation medals.
Jeff was married to Nina Moore from Aug. 8, 1968 to 1985. Jeff was married to Joanne Cooper from 1988 to 1992.
He worked for Hendren Logging Inc. from 1971 to 1982, until an injury prevented him from working further.
Jeff loved hunting, fishing, farming, family, and helping others. Jeff loved going to the casino and hanging out with his friends at the bar.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Hendren and Evelyn C. Weisbeck-Hendren.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Amy Lesperance, Darcy Nelson, Cristal Charleston and Samantha Charleston; his son, Wesley Hendren; 15 grandkids, and six great-grandkids. He is also survived by his brothers, David “Tuff” Hendren, Elbert Hendren, Tommy Hendren and Fred Hendren.
Jeff Hendren’s life was celebrated at a graveside service on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donate to Wounded Warrior or Disabled American Veterans in his honor. Arrangements are under the care of Trenary Funeral Home.
